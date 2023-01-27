4 people die, ‘multiple’ injured in northern Iowa van crash

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) - Four people were killed and others were injured when a van they were in went out of control on a slick highway in northern Iowa.

The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. Friday when the driver of a westbound 15-passenger van lost control on icy Highway 20 near the small community of Wellsburg, about 70 miles northeast of Des Moines.

The Iowa State Patrol says the van entered the median and rolled before coming to rest in the highway’s eastbound lanes.

There were 13 people in the van, and the state patrol says four died and “multiple others” were injured. The state patrol didn’t immediately release the names of those killed or injured.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories continue for most of Siouxland through the day Saturday
Authorities investigating child’s death in Emmetsburg, IA
The Iowa Department of Education is out with details about who qualifies for $7,600 in state...
Iowa Dept, of Education releases income guidelines for “school choice” law
Justin Siegner, left, and Jennifer Kuhl, right.
Northwest Iowa authorities arrest 2 after drug bust

Latest News

iowa girls earn trips to first ever state wrestling tournament
iowa girls earn trips to first ever state wrestling tournament
SportsFource Extra Week 6 Part 4
SportsFource Extra Week 6 Part 2
SportsFource Extra Week 6 Part 3
SportsFource Extra Week 6 Part 1