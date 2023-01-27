Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter looking to get more funding for dementia care specialists

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Monday, Jan. 30 the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter will be speaking in front of the state’s legislature. Their goal--- to get more critical funding for Iowa to have dementia care specialists.

The funding would allow the state of Iowa to have six certified dementia care specialists. This would allow personalized assistance working with local agencies to set up a plan for those suffering from the difficult disease. Other states have adopted such programs, but as of now, Iowa does not have the specific position available.

“I see them as kind of the glue for the whole situation, they bring all the things together, once they get their feet wet, and they can figure out, you know, who can do what and what services are out there that can be very beneficial,” said Larry Studt, an Alzheimer’s Association Advocate.

Studt is an advocate involved with the push for more funding, and says he saw the process work when his wife went through dementia in Wisconsin and they had dementia care specialists. He says the help can be critical to a family.

“They also help organize and help you get around the services, you may or may not need, for example, Meals on Wheels, if that’s something that might be beneficial,” said Studt. “Or in our case, they got us in touch with a local organization that had caretakers that could come in and, and be with my wife while I was at work during the day.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is having its advocacy day on Monday as they look to provide awareness.

