Black Raider girls run away from Stars

The Stars hung around early but the Black Raiders pulled away for the victory.
By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -GBB

Vermillion 51 Dell Rapids 22 F

Spirit Lake 60 Cherokee 59 F

Boyden-Hull 52 H-M-S 37 F

MMCRU 55 Harris-Lake Park 22 F

Unity Christian 74 MOC-FV 36 F

S.C. East 66 S.C. North 33 F

Pocahontas Area 66 SL St. Mary’s 25 F

Hinton 68 South O’Brien 26 F

West Lyon 56 West Sioux 45 F

Le Mars 65 Western Christian 56 F

Ponca 61 Wynot 28 F

CMBB

Iowa 61 Michigan State 63 F

South Dakota St 54 St. Thomas (MN) 60 F

Nebraska-Omaha 61 UMKC 64 F

South Dakota 72 Western Ill 75 F

CWBB

UNI 67 Missouri State 71 F

Western Illinois 56 South Dakota 74 F

St. Thomas (MN) 57 South Dakota State 99 F

Drake 87 Southern Illinois 73 F

BBB

Wausa 49 Summerland 60 F

Dakota Valley 73 S.F. Christian 57 F

West Bend-Mallard 59 St. Edmond 38 F

Boyden-Hull 57 H-M-S 50 F

South O’Brien 78 Hinton 37 F

Wakefield 44 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 42 F

Kingsley-Pierson 62 Lawton-Bronson 35 F

Western Christian 55 Remsen St. Mary’s 46 F

Westwood 62 Ridge View 58 F

MVAOCOU 54 River Valley 29 F

West Monona 76 Siouxland Christian 62 F

MOC-FV 70 Unity Christian 58 F

OABCIG 79 Woodbury Central 26 F

Ponca 46 Wynot 28 F

NBA

New York 120 Boston 117 F

Detroit 130 Brooklyn 122 F

Chicago 96 Charlotte 111 F

Cleveland 113 Houston 95 F

NHL

Philadelphia 2 Minnesota 3 F/OT

Detroit 4 Montreal 3 F/OT

NJD 4 Nashville 6 F

Boston 2 Tampa Bay 3 F

Pittsburgh 2 Washington 3 F/OT

Buffalo 3 Winnipeg 2 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

