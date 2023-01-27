Black Raider girls run away from Stars
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -GBB
Vermillion 51 Dell Rapids 22 F
Spirit Lake 60 Cherokee 59 F
Boyden-Hull 52 H-M-S 37 F
MMCRU 55 Harris-Lake Park 22 F
Unity Christian 74 MOC-FV 36 F
S.C. East 66 S.C. North 33 F
Pocahontas Area 66 SL St. Mary’s 25 F
Hinton 68 South O’Brien 26 F
West Lyon 56 West Sioux 45 F
Le Mars 65 Western Christian 56 F
Ponca 61 Wynot 28 F
CMBB
Iowa 61 Michigan State 63 F
South Dakota St 54 St. Thomas (MN) 60 F
Nebraska-Omaha 61 UMKC 64 F
South Dakota 72 Western Ill 75 F
CWBB
UNI 67 Missouri State 71 F
Western Illinois 56 South Dakota 74 F
St. Thomas (MN) 57 South Dakota State 99 F
Drake 87 Southern Illinois 73 F
BBB
Wausa 49 Summerland 60 F
Dakota Valley 73 S.F. Christian 57 F
West Bend-Mallard 59 St. Edmond 38 F
Boyden-Hull 57 H-M-S 50 F
South O’Brien 78 Hinton 37 F
Wakefield 44 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 42 F
Kingsley-Pierson 62 Lawton-Bronson 35 F
Western Christian 55 Remsen St. Mary’s 46 F
Westwood 62 Ridge View 58 F
MVAOCOU 54 River Valley 29 F
West Monona 76 Siouxland Christian 62 F
MOC-FV 70 Unity Christian 58 F
OABCIG 79 Woodbury Central 26 F
Ponca 46 Wynot 28 F
NBA
New York 120 Boston 117 F
Detroit 130 Brooklyn 122 F
Chicago 96 Charlotte 111 F
Cleveland 113 Houston 95 F
NHL
Philadelphia 2 Minnesota 3 F/OT
Detroit 4 Montreal 3 F/OT
NJD 4 Nashville 6 F
Boston 2 Tampa Bay 3 F
Pittsburgh 2 Washington 3 F/OT
Buffalo 3 Winnipeg 2 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.