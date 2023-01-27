Caution while parking encouraged in Sioux City amid Snow Emergency

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Starting at midnight Saturday Sioux City will enter a snow emergency-- and city officials are urging residents to be cautious when parking.

There is to be parking on emergency snow routes where blue signs are present on each block to make way for snow plows.

On other streets, street parking is allowed but only on one side of the street, the dedicated side of the street changes each day during an active snow emergency. Starting at midnight Saturday vehicles must be on the even side.

The city is looking to ramp up enforcement and write more tickets so plows can access streets in a timely manner.

“We will have people out ticketing tomorrow, we are trying to do a little bit of an enforcement blitz in order to get compliance in order to get better the better compliance we get, the easier it is for our guys to get through the streets,” said Sioux City Public Works Director David Carney.

