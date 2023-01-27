Sioux City announces alert system for residents

Sioux City Announcing CodeRED Alert System
By Brandon Martin
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City wants to remind residents of a way they can sign up for emergency alerts. CodeRED, an alert system that can give emergency notifications via text, phone, and email.

The alert system is a way to get alerts for snow emergencies, water main breaks, water boil advisory, transit delays and garbage pick-up delays.

To sign up, text AlertSiouxCity to 99411 or visit www.sioux-city.org/alerts.

