Sioux City announces alert system for residents
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City wants to remind residents of a way they can sign up for emergency alerts. CodeRED, an alert system that can give emergency notifications via text, phone, and email.
The alert system is a way to get alerts for snow emergencies, water main breaks, water boil advisory, transit delays and garbage pick-up delays.
To sign up, text AlertSiouxCity to 99411 or visit www.sioux-city.org/alerts.
