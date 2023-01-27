LIST: Communities across Siouxland declaring snow emergencies

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the possibility of several inches of snow coming to Siouxland this weekend, communities in the area are declaring snow emergencies.

Below is an ongoing list of snow emergencies in Siouxland.

Sioux City

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has declared a snow emergency will go into effect at 12 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. This declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on emergency snow routes, which are marked by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

Under the declaration, vehicles may park on the even-numbered side of the street overnight Friday into Saturday. Enforcement will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Vehicles should be moved to the odd side of the street beginning Sunday, Jan. 29 at 7 a.m.

Residents are encouraged to sign up to receive snow emergency alerts via text, phone and email through the CodeRED platform. To sign up, text AlertSiouxCity to 99411 to receive a direct link to Sioux City’s Community Notification Enrollment page. Residents may also sign up to receive notifications to their email or home phone by visiting www.sioux-city.org/alerts.

South Sioux City, Nebraska

In South Sioux City, the snow emergency starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, and goes until Saturday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. During this declaration snow emergency routes should not be parked on. The routes are marked with signage and are primarily secondary streets that are used for heavier traffic.

Officials say all non-emergency route streets will utilize the alternate parking requirement. Parking will be allowed only on the even sides of the streets, on even calendar days. For instance, on the 2nd, 4th, 6th, and so on, days of the month, vehicles would be allowed to park on the even addressed sides of the street.

Also, officials are asking residents to refrain from blowing, pushing or shoveling snow from sidewalks or driveways into the city streets.

Storm Lake, Iowa

Storm Lake is declaring a snow emergency that starts on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. and ends on Monday, Jan. 30 at 6 a.m.

During this time, the following regulations are in effect:

Parking is not allowed on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.·

Parking is not allowed on streets in the Central Business District between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is not allowed in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D

Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during a snow emergency.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the city’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.

As more snow emergencies are declared we will add them to this article.

