Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An affidavit and search warrant revealed new details on what led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Winside teacher for her alleged relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

Earlier this month, law enforcement with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a call from the HHS hotline about Cali Heikes being involved in a potentially sexual relationship with a student.

Following the call, a deputy then went back to look at a recent traffic stop in which the student was pulled over leaving the Winside Cemetery. At the time of the stop, the deputy also made a note of the other vehicle leaving the area, a black Chevrolet SUV.

The student told the deputy that he was hanging out with his friend ‘Cali’ before he was pulled over. The plates for the black Chevrolet SUV were registered to Heikes.

The deputy then went to speak with the student’s legal guardians. According to the affidavit, the guardians told the deputy that their son had recently asked how they would feel if he was dating a 25-year-old.

Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell’s office confirmed that Heikes was arrested Sunday, Jan. 22. Dwinell said Heikes was lodged in the Antelope County Jail but has since posted bond and been released.

Heikes’s photo has been removed from the staff list on the Winside Public Schools website. She is a graduate of Winside High School and Wayne State College.

