GRAPHIC: ‘Terrifying video’ shows Amazon delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

Authorities released a terrifying video showing an Amazon delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Florida. (Source: WESH, Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Florida authorities are investigating an incident where a delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida released what it is calling a “terrifying video” that shows two men robbing an Amazon delivery truck with one of them pointing a gun at the driver.

According to investigators, the driver was parked at an apartment complex and delivering packages on Jan. 13 when the men were waiting for him when he got back to the truck.

One of the suspects in the video can be seen holding a gun to the driver’s neck.

Authorities said the thieves took the driver’s cell phone and wallet before taking off with several packages.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was not hurt in the robbery and it has since arrested the two men suspected to be involved.

Authorities identified the men taken into custody as 22-year-old Arkimase Divinard and 23-year-old Joel Aime. They are facing charges that include robbery with a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said the two suspects have a long criminal record, totaling 85 felony charges with 11 convictions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating child’s death in Emmetsburg, IA
The Iowa Department of Education is out with details about who qualifies for $7,600 in state...
Iowa Dept, of Education releases income guidelines for “school choice” law
Police lights
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
Back in April 2022, the school board voted in favor of making Rod Earleywine the interim...
Sioux City school board offering superintendent position to Rod Earleywine
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, announced draft guidelines that...
FDA eases rules again for gay men seeking to donate blood
A 4-foot-long American eel was discovered at a Texas beach.
VIDEO: Massive 4-foot-long eel washes up on beach, surprises researcher
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Pence: ‘Mistakes were made’ in classified records handling
An image captured by the NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s High Resolution Imaging Science...
Researchers capture image on Mars that looks like a bear
This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack