Lakes Area News: University of Okoboji Winter Games take place this weekend

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - Organizers say this weekend’s University of Okoboji Winter Games could be one for the record books, thanks in large part to the abundance of snow and ice in the Iowa Great Lakes. Officials say most lodging facilities in the region are booked for the weekend and have been for quite some time.

Highlights this year include some of the traditional favorites, such as the chili cook-off, broomball, flag football, snow softball and some of those less traditional, such as human foosball, a cribbage tournament, and indoor pickleball and volleyball tournaments. Another major highlight will be the burning of the greens and fireworks Saturday evening at Preservation Plaza. The Kite Festival will be back this year, including some that will be illuminated Saturday evening.

And while everyone will be out and about celebrating Winter Games Weekend, authorities remind everyone to play it safe. With a large volume of ATVs, UTVs and snowmobiles expected comes a reminder to stay well away from areas prone to open water, such as under bridges and near seams and ice heaves. Local law enforcement agencies along with the Iowa State Patrol and DNR say they’ll have additional personnel in the lakes area this weekend keeping an eye on things.

The events started Friday night and go through Sunday. You can find a full schedule here.

