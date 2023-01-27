Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police

Growing reaction tonight after 5 former Memphis police offers were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. (CNN, WMC, WHBQ, Memphis Police Dept)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At this hour, Memphis is on edge as the city - and many others across the nation - prepare for the release of police body camera and sky camera video Friday evening showing what is expected to be disturbing video of Tyre Nichols being brutally beaten by five now-former Memphis police officers.

A released police scanner audio offered a small glimpse into what happened between Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7 after he was pulled over for reckless driving.

Police said a confrontation occurred and pepper spray was used, then Nichols fled on foot.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this story may contain content some may find disturbing.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Officials are calling for calm ahead of the release. (Source: CNN/WMC/WHBQ/NICHOLS FAMILY/MEMPHIS CITY COUNCIL/MEMPHIS POLICE/BROADCASTIFY)

“There was another altercation at a nearby location at which the serious injuries were experienced by Mr. Nichols. After some period of time of waiting around afterwards he was taken away by ambulance,” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.

Nichols died in the hospital three days after his encounter with police.

Five former officers have each been charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Nichols’ mother said she hopes protests are peaceful after the video is released.

“I didn’t see it, but from what I hear, it’s going to be horrific. But I want each and every one of you to protest in peace,” RowVaughn Wells said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating child’s death in Emmetsburg, IA
The Iowa Department of Education is out with details about who qualifies for $7,600 in state...
Iowa Dept, of Education releases income guidelines for “school choice” law
Back in April 2022, the school board voted in favor of making Rod Earleywine the interim...
Sioux City school board offering superintendent position to Rod Earleywine
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Two ex-Hialeah police officers were arrested for the alleged beating of the man.
Ex-Florida police officers accused of beating homeless man
Two ex-Hialeah police officers were arrested for the alleged beating of the man.
Ex-officers arrested for alleged beating of homeless man
A look at the living conditions at one of the mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay where a gunman...
'Deplorable' conditions found at farm where mass shooting occurred
A new Jeep is delivered to a dealership in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. On Friday, the...
US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
Ukrainian presidency: 10 killed in latest Russian shelling