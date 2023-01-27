Northwest Iowa authorities arrest 2 after drug bust

Justin Siegner, left, and Jennifer Kuhl, right.
Justin Siegner, left, and Jennifer Kuhl, right.(Sac County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An ongoing drug investigation resulted in two people getting arrested in northwest Iowa, authorities say.

According to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jennifer Kuhl and 41-year-old Justin Siegner are facing charges of possession of over 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and ongoing criminal conduct.

Back on Nov. 9, 2022, authorities say they searched the home of Kuhl and Siegner, and found stolen guns, methamphetamine, cocaine and some marijuana. The drugs were sent to a crime lab, and once the analysis came in earlier this week, the two were arrested.

The sheriff’s office says they are being held in the Sac County Jail on $100,000 bond.

