Trial date scheduled for Kim Taylor, wife of Woodbury County Supervisor

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A trial date has been set for Kim Taylor, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor.

Kim Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the courthouse in Sioux City. She faces 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, 3 counts of fraudulent registration, and 23 counts of fraudulent voting. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count.

According to court documents, Kim Taylor was allegedly involved in a scheme to generate voters in the primary election in June 2020, when her husband was an unsuccessful candidate for Iowa’s 4th U.S. Congressional District, and in the 2020 general election, when her husband was a successful candidate for Woodbury County Supervisor.

Kim Taylor allegedly submitted or caused others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots containing false information. She is accused of signing these documents for voters without their permission and telling others that they could sign on behalf of relatives who were not present.

Authorities say those types of documents require the signer to affirm that he or she was the person named in them.

If Kim Taylor is convicted on all counts, she faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating child’s death in Emmetsburg, IA
The Iowa Department of Education is out with details about who qualifies for $7,600 in state...
Iowa Dept, of Education releases income guidelines for “school choice” law
Back in April 2022, the school board voted in favor of making Rod Earleywine the interim...
Sioux City school board offering superintendent position to Rod Earleywine
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Police lights
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
Sioux City Announcing CodeRED Alert System
Sioux City announces alert system for residents
LIST: Communities across Siouxland declaring snow emergencies
South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management (BFM) Commissioner Jim Terwilliger testifies...
SD House committee passes grocery tax cut bill