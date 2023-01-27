Waking up to warmer temperatures, but tonight we have snow moving in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. This morning, we are waking up to snow showers, rain showers, and warmer temperatures. Overnight, we had some light snow showers that moved through and gave much of the region a good dusting of snow.

Also, overnight, we saw our temperatures climb into the upper 30s and even the low 40s across Siouxland. Since the line of light snow showers moved through, we have had some isolated light rain and snow showers left behind.

The roads this morning are mostly seasonal, but in northern Siouxland, where they saw some heavier snow, the roads are partially covered, so use caution when heading out the door.

Winds this morning will also be on the breezier side, with gusts near 35 to 45 miles per hour. Since the winds will be gusting that high, we do have a Wind Advisory in effect for Lincoln, Yankton, and Clay counties in South Dakota.

Today’s highs were seen this morning, and temperatures throughout the day will fall slowly as an arctic front moves through Siouxland. We are forecasting temperatures to be in the mid- to low-20s by lunchtime, with wind chills in the low teens. For the rest of our Friday, the wind will be blowing at 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the northwest.

The winter storm will move into Siouxland overnight tonight, with temperatures falling into the low teens and single digits across the state and winds gusting to 15 to 20 miles per hour from the north and then east northeast.

Our main focus tonight is on the snowfall potential of the system. Right now, we are forecasting 5 to 8 inches of snow stretching from O’Neill, NE, all the way to Storm Lake, IA, with the chance of isolated higher amounts of snowfall. Then, as you headed north or south through the region, you could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow. This forecast could also shift toward the north or south.

Because of the winter storm, the National Weather Service has issued multiple Winter Storm Warnings for counties across Siouxland, which include Holt (NE), Knox (NE), Cedar (NE), Yankton (SD), Clay (SD), Dixon (NE), Dakota (NE), Union (SD), Plymouth (IA), Woodbury (IA), Ida (IA), Cherokee (IA), Bunea Vista (IA), Sac (IA), Pocahontas (IA), and Calhoun (IA). The rest of Siouxland is under a Winter Weather Advisory. The warnings and advisories go into effect this evening and last until Saturday evening.

We also have colder air moving into the region, which will keep our highs in the single digits and overnight lows well below zero for much of next week.

I have all the details in the attached video

