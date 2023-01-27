Warriors dominate MRAC wrestling tournement

LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -Taking home 8 first place finishes the Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling team scored 279.5 points on their way to an MRAC conference tournament title.

Jayce Curry (106), Ethan Skoglund(120), Dalton Van Whye(126), Bo Koedem(132), Ty Koedem(145), Hunter Steffans(152), Zayvion Ellington(160), and Garrett McHugh(195), all reached the top of the podium for the Warriors.

Other first place finishes from Siouxland included, at 113 Sioux City East’s Danny Cleveland, Bishop Heelan’s Sir Brandon Watts at 170, fellow Crusader Ethan De Leon took home first place in 182, At 220 Le Mars’ Ayden Hoag was king of the mat, and at heavyweight Sioux City West’s Kaden Buss took home the title.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.