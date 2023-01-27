Winter Storm Warnings for much of Siouxland from Friday night through Saturday

**Winter Storm Warning for much of Siouxland, including Sioux City, from Friday evening through Saturday evening**

**Winter Weather Advisory for portions of northern and southern Siouxland from Friday evening through Saturday evening**

Winter Weather Alerts (KTIV)

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our next winter storm will be moving into the region for the first half of our weekend and travel impacts will occur with the combination of snow and wind.

Snow will move into Siouxland early on our Friday night, possibly reaching the central Siouxland by midnight or so.

The snow will then become moderate to heavy during the overnight hours meaning we’ll be waking up to a new coating of snow and temperatures in the teens.

Snow chances will then continue throughout the day on Saturday although the intensity of the snow should be diminishing as we get later into the day especially.

High temperatures will be in the teens and that will be in the morning with falling afternoon temperatures.

The wind will be out of the northeast in the morning switching to more of a northerly direction by the afternoon and winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour meaning some blowing and drifting of snow will be possible.

The heaviest of snow of 4 to 8 inches will fall in the counties where there is a Winter Storm Warning which does include Sioux City.

There has been a bit of a northward shift in this storm system so Sioux City has a chance of staying on the lower side of that range, likely coming in with about 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Southern Siouxland will see the least out of this system with 2 to 4 inches in a line from Norfolk to Carroll.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for those locations seeing more of the 2 to 4 inch amounts.

The snow should come to a complete end by early Saturday night although the wind will be a little slower to settle down although calmer conditions will arrive by Sunday morning.

It turns bitterly cold Saturday night with lows heading into the single digits below zero and wind chills could get colder than -20 degrees.

We’ll continue to see plenty of clouds Sunday with some flurries possible and highs will stay very cold in the single digits.

Will we see any warmer weather return next week?

