Flurries and patchy blowing snow in evening hours, bitterly cold wind chills tonight and the rest of the weekend

By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
**Winter Storm Warning for western and central Siouxland until 6 pm, eastern Siouxland until 9pm**

**Winter Weather Advisory for western & central Siouxland until 6 pm, eastern Siouxland until 9 pm**

**Wind Chill Advisory for all of Siouxland from midnight until noon Sunday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The snowstorm that is making its way through our area has dropped several inches of snow across Siouxland.

Patchy blowing snow is a possibility in the evening hours tonight. Light snow showers and flurries will linger off throughout the night. Skies will be mostly cloudy. It will feel much colder tonight. Lows will sit around 7 below with wind chills of 25 below or colder possible. Due to these wind chill values, a Wind Chill Advisory will take effect for all of Siouxland at midnight tonight.

The Wind Chill Advisory will continue until noon Sunday. Highs for tomorrow will be around 4 above. Wind chill values will drop as low as 20 below.

Sunday night we could see a few flurries across the area. Lows will sit around 9 below. Wind chill values could be as low as 21 below.

Flurries will linger into the early morning hours Monday. Highs for the day will sit around 7 above, but the wind chill values could be as low as 23 below. Winds will become lighter and will shift from the northwest to the southwest Monday afternoon.

Monday night will be another cold night. Skies will be mostly clear. Lows will drop to around 8 below.

On Tuesday, we warm up a little bit. Highs will sit in the mid to upper teens. We will also see quite a bit of sunshine.

Will we continue to warm up as the week goes along? I’ll have that and much more coming up tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10.

