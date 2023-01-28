Iowa Police Chiefs’ Association issues statement on the death of Tyre Nichols

Des Moines, Iowa (KTIV) The following is a statement made by the Iowa Police Chiefs’ Association executive board:

On behalf of law enforcement officers and executives who honorably serve their local communities across the State of Iowa, we offer our profound sympathies to the family and loved ones of Tyre Nichols.

The footage released of his tragic death is deeply disturbing to our membership and all who have viewed it. The death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of police officers, who are employed to serve and protect their community, was appalling and entirely preventable. Accountability must occur for those in law enforcement who commit unlawful acts.

The primary individuals involved have been rightly terminated and criminally charged for their actions. It is our expectation that as this investigation continues, additional dismissals and criminal charges may be appropriate.

Those involved in this incident are a disgrace to the law enforcement profession and, unfortunately, stain the image of police officers across this country. However, the actions of these officers are not representative of Iowa law enforcement, nor the majority of police professionals in the United States.

The Iowa Police Chiefs Association continues to advocate for robust policy, procedure, reporting, training, and professional development advancements in all of Iowa’s law enforcement agencies, especially in matters related to use of force. We encourage policy language that includes duty to intervene, duty to render medical aid, and duty to report.

This Association values open dialogue and accountability, embraces human dignity, and preserving the value of every life in our communities. The ultimate goal for our law enforcement leaders is to build meaningful, collaborative relationships and enhance public trust in a manner that reinforces confidence in the policing profession.

