‘It’s really like the 4th of July’ - Okoboji Winter Games brings thousands to the area

By Nick Reis
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -It’s one of the community’s biggest events of the year not to mention the largest event of the winter season.

The games started 43 years ago as a way to encourage people to visit the area in the off-season.

Each year, the games draw nearly 40,000 people to the area, and this increased traffic -- has a great impact on the local economy.

”It’s really like the 4th of July in the winter for us, which is amazing for our very seasonal location,” said Kiley Zankowski, Director of Marketing and Events for the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. “So it’s huge for our local business economy, it’s huge for our area, and, of course, it’s just amazing to show people that they can live, work and play here all year long.”

The 4-day festival is held on the last weekend of every January and features hundreds of events for guests to enjoy.

From sporting tournaments like snow softball, beanbags and broomball to professional ice racing, a chili cook-off, a polar plungeand a kite festival.

