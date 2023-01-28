Nebraska legislators discuss moving abortion bill to Judiciary Committee

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Lawmakers at the Nebraska Legislature spent Friday debating how to handle an anti-abortion bill.

LB626 would ban abortions after cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around the sixth week of pregnancy.

At least eight lawmakers opposed to the bill say it should not be in the Health and Human Services Committee.

They argue it should go to the Judiciary Committee because they say it includes criminal implications.

Supporters of the bill say there’s no need to move it because it doesn’t create any new criminal penalties.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt’s motion to move the bill failed for a second day in a row Friday with a vote of 30 to 16.

