Opportunities Unlimited invests into a facility renovation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Opportunities Unlimited--a network of group homes for those with disabilities in Sioux City-- has made an investment into their facilities.

Two homes along Glen Oaks Boulevard owned by Opportunities Unlimited have had renovations done.

The houses are homes to individuals who receive care from Opportunities Unlimited. The goal of the renovations is to make the homes more accessible for all individuals.

”We have done things like change the setup of the kitchen, to make it so the sink basins and things like that are wheelchair accessible, removed all carpet added hardwood floor throughout, just renovate it to make it feel more like home and updated space for everyone,” said Brooke Hindman, an Occupational Therapist at Opportunities Unlimited.

The renovations have created a more modernized home that Opportunities Unlimited hopes can serve as a proud home to the residents.

”It’s all about their quality of life, improving that home feel for them. It is a facility that they live at with staff 24 hours a day, but it feels like home for them,” said Hindman.

These houses were opened early last week, and already have individuals ready to live in them.

