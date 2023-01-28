See real-time road conditions as winter storm moves through Siouxland

Nebraska 511 snowplow camera near Newcastle Nebraska Saturday at 10A.M.
By Mark Haggar
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) As a snowstorm moves through Siouxland and as strong winds and dangerous wind chills enter the region, you will need real-time road conditions for safe travel.

KTIV News 4 and the department of roads have numerous cameras setup throughout the region to give you a real-time look at travel conditions. We’ll share the links with you below:

KTIV Camera Network
Iowa Department of Transportation snowplow and interstate cameras
Iowa Department of Transportation road condition map
Nebraska Department of Transportation Snowplow Tracker
Nebraska Department of Transportation Interstate Cameras
Nebraska Department of Transportation current road conditions
South Dakota Department of Roads Traffic Cameras and Road Conditions

