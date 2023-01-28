Siouxland girls earn spots at first ever IGHSAU state wrestling tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -With the IGHSAU adding wrestling as a sanctioned sport for the first time this season that made the 2022-2023 winter season one of many first including today the first region tournament day.

Not one but two tournaments took over the Tyson Events Center featuring teams from all across Siouxland and beyond.

The top 4 in each weight class are heading to the first ever IGHSAU sanctioned State tournament but folks some of these girls have already wrestled in state tourneys before.

At 100 pounds Spirit Lake Parks Aurora Preston picks up a takedown, she would fall in the semifinals but still make state placing third. Up to 110 pounds where Trista Gunn overpowered her opponent picking up a win and punching her ticket.

Also at 110 pounds Kacy Miller puts her opponent on her back she would get a pin to seal her spot at state, 120 pounds now its Cora Schut for Sioux Center taking home the semifinal victory and a spot in Coralville.

135 pounds is where Eliana Kooi takes her opponent down would not be long before she picked up a pinfall and a spot at the big tourney. Head up to 170 its Addaly Miller picking up a quick win by fall. And Jana Ter Wee continued her dominance pinning her opponent and moving on to the state tournament.

“Now it’s just finish today and spend next week training as hard as we can up until the state tournament,” said Jana Ter Wee. “Just show up there and compete that’s all we really ask for is to wrestle 6 minutes at a time.”

Keep our coverage going at 190, where BHRV’s Kaylee Dejong brings down her opponent, De Jong would fall in the semis but wrestle her way to state. And at 235 Olivia Huckfeldt shows her skill grabbing a victory by fall in the semis and the championship to punch her ticket to Coralville.

“I’m still in shock that it’s sanctioned and ever since I was three years old, I’ve always wanted the girls to wrestle,” said Huckfelt. “And now I am a part of history, and every match I walk out there I am making history for Spencer and for the 235-weight class, it’s just crazy.”

Congratulations to all 53 Siouxland wrestlers who earned trips to the state tournament!

