Siouxland snow fall brings poor road conditions to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -A good amount of snowfall was seen throughout Siouxland overnight Friday into Saturday afternoon.

Roads in Sioux City Saturday morning into midafternoon remained covered with good portions of snow.

As I was making my way through town there were numerous people working on clearing sidewalks in residential areas and downtown.

Cone Park was pretty quiet early this afternoon, management said they had a decent number of cancellations, but they expect a larger crowd as the day continues and road conditions improve.

Plows have been out and are working on clearing roads with the main roads receiving higher priority and then into residential areas.

