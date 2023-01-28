Siouxland snow fall brings poor road conditions to Sioux City

Snow fall in Sioux City covers road ways in town
Snow fall in Sioux City covers road ways in town(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -A good amount of snowfall was seen throughout Siouxland overnight Friday into Saturday afternoon.

Roads in Sioux City Saturday morning into midafternoon remained covered with good portions of snow.

As I was making my way through town there were numerous people working on clearing sidewalks in residential areas and downtown.

Cone Park was pretty quiet early this afternoon, management said they had a decent number of cancellations, but they expect a larger crowd as the day continues and road conditions improve.

Plows have been out and are working on clearing roads with the main roads receiving higher priority and then into residential areas.

You can always check KTIV.com or download the Storm Team 4 weather app for the latest updates on weather conditions across Siouxland.

