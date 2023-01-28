SportsFource Extra: Friday Fast Break
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Final Scores:
Girl’s Basketball Scores:
Newell-Fonda 70 South Central Calhoun 43 F
Estherville LC 51 Cherokee Washington 34 F
Pender 80 Lyons Decatur NE 28 F
Logan-Magnolia 51 AHSTW 39 F
Norfolk 56 Grand Island 40 F
S.C. East 61 Glenwood 55 F
Denison-Schleswig 51 Shenandoah 50 F
Omaha Nation 65 Marty (SD) 50 F
Coon Rapids-Bayard 46 Ar-We-Va 31 F
Battle Creek 41 Boone Central/NG 20 F
Rock Valley 54 Boyden-Hull 35 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 57 CBAL 45 F
Le Mars 61 CBTJ 22 F
Sioux Central 71 East Sac County 42 F
Hinton 87 H-M-S 31 F
Treynor 63 IKM-Manning 20 F
Westwood 70 Lawton-Bronson 28 F
Alta-Aurelia 54 Manson-NW-Web 42 F
Sioux Center 64 MOC-FV 21 F
Kingsley-Pierson 54 OABCIG 31 F
MVAOCOU 39 Ridge View 35 F
West Monona 63 River Valley 49 F
Bishop Heelan 87 S.C. West 50 F
Gehlen Catholic 59 South O’Brien 39 F
Unity Christian 64 Trinity Christian 19 F
Emmetsburg 58 West Bend-Mallard 48 F
Central Lyon 44 West Lyon 35 F
MMCRU 49 West Sioux 46 F
Boy’s Basketball Scores:
Estherville LC 67 Cherokee Washington 56 F
Wausa 39 Tri-County NE 35 F
Denison-Schleswig 77 Shenandoah 41 F
Pierce Lake Park 61 Akron-Westfield 49 F
Boone Central/NG 64 Battle Creek 37 F
West Lyon 56 Central Lyon 55 F
Sioux Central 53 East Sac County 31 F
Hinton 53 H-M-S 51 F/OT
Norfolk Catholic 76 Humphrey St. Fran. 40 F
Treynor 61 IKM-Manning 25 F
Council Bluffs Jefferson 62 Le Mars 58 F
West Sioux 62 MMCRU 36 F
George-Little Rock 63 Okoboji 43 F
Boyden-Hull 51 Rock Valley 48 F
S.C. East 75 S.C. North 47 F
Bishop Heelan 91 S.C. West 75 F
Council Bluffs Lincoln 75 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 52 Final
MOC-FV 54 Sioux Center 40 F
Newell-Fonda 75 So. Central Calhoun 50 F
Unity Christian 75 Trinity Christian 42 F
Emmetsburg 65 West Bend-Mallard 48 F
