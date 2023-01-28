SportsFource Extra: Friday Fast Break

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Final Scores:

Girl’s Basketball Scores:

Newell-Fonda 70 South Central Calhoun 43 F

Estherville LC 51 Cherokee Washington 34 F

Pender 80 Lyons Decatur NE 28 F

Logan-Magnolia 51 AHSTW 39 F

Norfolk 56 Grand Island 40 F

S.C. East 61 Glenwood 55 F

Denison-Schleswig 51 Shenandoah 50 F

Omaha Nation 65 Marty (SD) 50 F

Coon Rapids-Bayard 46 Ar-We-Va 31 F

Battle Creek 41 Boone Central/NG 20 F

Rock Valley 54 Boyden-Hull 35 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 57 CBAL 45 F

Le Mars 61 CBTJ 22 F

Estherville LC 51 Cherokee 34 F

Sioux Central 71 East Sac County 42 F

Hinton 87 H-M-S 31 F

Treynor 63 IKM-Manning 20 F

Westwood 70 Lawton-Bronson 28 F

Alta-Aurelia 54 Manson-NW-Web 42 F

Sioux Center 64 MOC-FV 21 F

Kingsley-Pierson 54 OABCIG 31 F

MVAOCOU 39 Ridge View 35 F

West Monona 63 River Valley 49 F

Bishop Heelan 87 S.C. West 50 F

Gehlen Catholic 59 South O’Brien 39 F

Unity Christian 64 Trinity Christian 19 F

Emmetsburg 58 West Bend-Mallard 48 F

Central Lyon 44 West Lyon 35 F

MMCRU 49 West Sioux 46 F

Boy’s Basketball Scores:

Estherville LC 67 Cherokee Washington 56 F

Wausa 39 Tri-County NE 35 F

Denison-Schleswig 77 Shenandoah 41 F

Pierce Lake Park 61 Akron-Westfield 49 F

Boone Central/NG 64 Battle Creek 37 F

West Lyon 56 Central Lyon 55 F

Sioux Central 53 East Sac County 31 F

Hinton 53 H-M-S 51 F/OT

Norfolk Catholic 76 Humphrey St. Fran. 40 F

Treynor 61 IKM-Manning 25 F

Council Bluffs Jefferson 62 Le Mars 58 F

West Sioux 62 MMCRU 36 F

George-Little Rock 63 Okoboji 43 F

Boyden-Hull 51 Rock Valley 48 F

S.C. East 75 S.C. North 47 F

Bishop Heelan 91 S.C. West 75 F

Council Bluffs Lincoln 75 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 52 Final

MOC-FV 54 Sioux Center 40 F

Newell-Fonda 75 So. Central Calhoun 50 F

Unity Christian 75 Trinity Christian 42 F

Emmetsburg 65 West Bend-Mallard 48 F

