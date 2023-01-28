Storm Lake woman seriously injured in crash

Storm Lake, Iowa (KTIV) A Storm Lake woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, 40-year-old Ann M. Krummen, was life-flighted to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City.

The report indicated Krummen failed to yield the right of way at Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake. The extent of her injuries aren’t know at this time and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

