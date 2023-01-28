Storm Lake woman seriously injured in crash

(MGN)
By Mark Haggar
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Storm Lake, Iowa (KTIV) A Storm Lake woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, 40-year-old Ann M. Krummen, was life-flighted to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City.

The report indicated Krummen failed to yield the right of way at Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake. The extent of her injuries aren’t know at this time and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories continue for most of Siouxland through the day Saturday
Authorities investigating child’s death in Emmetsburg, IA
Justin Siegner, left, and Jennifer Kuhl, right.
Northwest Iowa authorities arrest 2 after drug bust
The Iowa Department of Education is out with details about who qualifies for $7,600 in state...
Iowa Dept, of Education releases income guidelines for “school choice” law

Latest News

Iowa State Police Chiefs Association release a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols
Iowa Police Chiefs’ Association issues statement on the death of Tyre Nichols
Nebraska 511 snowplow camera near Newcastle Nebraska Saturday at 10A.M.
See real-time road conditions as winter storm moves through Siouxland
Iowa Department of Transportation snowplow camera near Sioux City Saturday morning
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sioux City and much of Siouxland
iowa girls earn trips to first ever state wrestling tournament
iowa girls earn trips to first ever state wrestling tournament