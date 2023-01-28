Winter Storm Warning issued for Sioux City and much of Siouxland

Iowa Department of Transportation snowplow camera near Sioux City Saturday morning
By Mark Haggar
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning until 6P.M. this evening for Woodbury, Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, O’Brien, Plymouth and Sioux Counties in Iowa; Dixon, and Dakota Counties in Nebraska; and Clay and Union Counites in South Dakota.

Heavy Snow is expected in the Region with additional snow accumulations of two to four inches. Some areas of Siouxland could see heavier amounts of snow. Travel could be difficult and blowing snow could reduce visibility. Wind Chill Advisories are also in effect for several Siouxland Counties.

For real-time, detailed weather alerts for your county, go to:

KTIV Weather Alerts

