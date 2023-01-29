1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (CNN) - Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.

Two men, a woman and a two-year-old were hit by bullets. Investigators say one of the men died of his wounds.

Police say a 6-year-old was critically injured in a car crash at the scene.

Detectives are now looking for the person or persons responsible.

They say it’s unclear if the shooting targeted the people in the vehicle or the people walking on the sidewalk.

The Iowa Department of Education is out with details about who qualifies for $7,600 in state...
Iowa Dept, of Education releases income guidelines for “school choice” law

