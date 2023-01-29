Briar Cliff men drop a season-high 103 points over Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Briar Cliff men are finding their groove as just the right time as the end of the season quickly approaches.

The Chargers dropped 100 points at Northwestern last week, then fell on the road at Midland. Now they’re eager to be back on their home court as they host Dakota Wesleyan.

In their last game the Chargers dropped twelve three’s and were looking to continue to stay hot beyond the arc.

And that they would, in the first half, the Chargers get it over to Nick Hoyt who drains the trey for the first points of the day.

Dakota Wesleyan responds dropping some dimes of their own as Jakob Dobney banks one in from beyond the arc.

Later on, Briar Cliff’s Nathan Hall works his defender then spins it around for the bucket as the Chargers keep pulling ahead.

And those Charger shots would just keep falling, Conner Groves knocking down another three as Briar Cliff takes a dominant win 103-73. Their 103-points marks a season high for the Chargers this year.

