Charger women fall to Dakota Wesleyan despite second half surge

By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As the end of the season quickly approaches, the Briar Cliff women have set themselves up in a strong spot sitting at number two in the GPAC Conference standings at 16-5 overall, and 12-3 in conference play.

The Briar Cliff women are currently ranked 18th in the NAIA Coaches Poll, and look to continue adding some momentum as they host Dakota Wesleyan.

Starting in the third quarter, Konnor Sudmann gets the ball, hits the little pump fake then drops in the trey but Dakota Wesleyan still leads 73-51.

Later on in the fourth, Chargers fight for the offensive rebound then kick it out to Kaegan Held who knocks down the three to get some momentum going.

Madisyn Rogan keeps it going as she works it around the arc, then drives it in for a nice lay in.

But Dakota Wesleyan would hold onto their lead, Matti Reiner spins around getting the jumper to fall as the Tigers take the win 89 to 71.

