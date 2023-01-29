The cold continues, Wind Chill Advisory into Monday morning

**Wind Chill Advisory for northern Siouxland from 3 am until 10 am, central Siouxland until 9 am Monday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The cold weather we’ve been facing will continue into the early portions of this week with wind chills making it feel even colder.

Tonight, a Wind Chill Advisory will take effect at 3 am. Lows will fall around 7 below. Wind chills can be expected to be as low as 30 below zero. Winds will die down a bit, blowing out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow, we could see a bit clearing, but mainly partly cloudy skies. It will be quite chilly for your morning commute. The Wind Chill Advisory will expire at 10 am for the northern-most counties in Siouxland, in central Siouxland the advisory will expire at 9am. However, temperatures won’t pick up too much during the day. Highs for Monday will sit between 5 and 10 above.

Monday night, it will be partly cloudy with lows will once again drop below zero. Wind chills will make it feel between 20 and 25 below zero.

Tuesday will be a little bit warmer, and we will get in on some sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper teens.

Skies will remain fairly clear for our Tuesday night. Lows will drop into the single digits, around 3 above.

Will the warming trend continue into the later portions of the week? I’ll have the details coming up tonight on News 4 at 5 & 10.

