Dordt men and women keep adding to the win column picking up the victory at Hastings

By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KTIV) - It’s hard to believe, but there are only seven games left in GPAC Conference play for the Dordt Defender men.

They’ve put themselves in a good spot at 16-5 overall, and they would look to keep adding wins as they hit the road for Hastings.

It’s the same story for the Dordt women sitting at the top of the GPAC conference at 20-1 overall, and 14-1 in conference play.

Final Scores:

Dordt (M) 71, Hastings 61 Final

Dordt (W) 73, Hastings 55 Final

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories continue for most of Siouxland through the day Saturday
Storm Lake woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash Friday
Justin Siegner, left, and Jennifer Kuhl, right.
Northwest Iowa authorities arrest 2 after drug bust
The Iowa Department of Education is out with details about who qualifies for $7,600 in state...
Iowa Dept, of Education releases income guidelines for “school choice” law

Latest News

The Charger women huddle up before resuming play after a timeout in their home game against...
Charger women fall to Dakota Wesleyan despite second half surge
Briar Cliff's Quinn Vesey runs out during player introductions for the Chargers home game...
Briar Cliff men drop a season-high 103 points over Dakota Wesleyan
52 racers registered for this year's Ice Scramble on Lake Okoboji.
Winter Games guests enjoy high-speed action at the Red Bull Ice Scramble
West Lyon's Jana TerWee takes the win in 190 to punch her ticket to the state tournament.
Siouxland girls earn spots at first ever IGHSAU state wrestling tournament