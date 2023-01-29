Dordt men and women keep adding to the win column picking up the victory at Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KTIV) - It’s hard to believe, but there are only seven games left in GPAC Conference play for the Dordt Defender men.

They’ve put themselves in a good spot at 16-5 overall, and they would look to keep adding wins as they hit the road for Hastings.

It’s the same story for the Dordt women sitting at the top of the GPAC conference at 20-1 overall, and 14-1 in conference play.

Final Scores:

Dordt (M) 71, Hastings 61 Final

Dordt (W) 73, Hastings 55 Final

