RAGBRAI announcement creates excitement to show off Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 50th RAGBRAI is back where it all started.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott is grateful that the milestone of 50 years was recognized with the decision for Sioux City to be the host city.

Scott is also ready to show off Sioux City to everyone that takes part in the ride.

”A lot of things don’t last 50 years and that has and it’s been a great Iowa tradition not only for this side of the state but for the whole state, and it brings in lots and lots of people and that’s great for the economy number one, but it’s an opportunity to show off the state and we’re glad they’re starting here so that we can show off Sioux City first,” said Scott.

While Scott says his bike riding day are past him, he is excited to enjoy the other activities RAGBRAI has to offer. He said he’s ready to see the big crowds adventure around and see some of the recent projects the city has completed.

“The good news is by about then we’ll have the riverfront pretty well completed so it will be neat to see a lot of tourists on that riverfront and riding the trails from Sergeant Bluff,” said Scott.

Scott also mentioned the areas of downtown that he expects riders and tourists to frequent before starting their 7-day journey.

