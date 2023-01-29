RAGBRAI starting in Sioux City this year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa has announced its route for this year and the starting point will be Sioux City.

The announcement was made Saturday night in Des Moines. The other stops that have been announced include day one -Storm Lake, day two- Carrol, day three- Ames, day four- Des Moines, day five- Tama-Toledo, day six- Coralville, day seven-Davenport. According to RAGBRAi’s website, the ride is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 23 and go until Saturday, July 29. On July 22, there will be a RAGBRAI expo in Sioux City.

RAGBRAI ROUTE (RAGBRAI)

This is RAGBRAI’s 50th year, and Sioux City has been the starting point for the annual ride seven times since 1973. In fact, Sioux City is where the first RAGBRAI started in 1973. Since then, the ride has rolled out of Sioux City in 1978, 1988, 1993, 2001, 2010 and most recently in 2015.

Sioux City’s theme for RAGBRAI in 2015 was “Party Like It’s 1973.” That’s a nod to the first time RAGBRAI started its cross-state ride in Sioux City. Riders dipped their tires in the Missouri River before pedaling through Leeds, Kingsley, Washta, and Quimby before arriving in Storm Lake for the night. In all riders pedaled 462 miles, in seven days, during the 2015 ride.

