Senator Frye-Mueller responds to sudden suspension

On Wednesday, Frye-Mueller, who represents district 30 in the state senate, was pulled from her committee assignment after an exchange with a female legislative staff member.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Senator Julie Frye-Mueller made a public statement in response to her suspension from the South Dakota Senate.

Frye-Mueller shared that the conversation touched on “intimate and personal details regarding maternal issues between two women” and a discussion on vaccines.

“And regards to our discussion on vaccines, I stand by my advice to encourage people to become informed and to be able to make the best choice for themselves and their families. However, this does not condone the extreme and egregious actions that the South Dakota state senate has taken against me and disfranchising the great people of district 30 and their right to representation in the senate,” said Frye-Mueller in her statement.

Senator Helene Duhamel is one of the nine senators appointed to the Committee on Discipline and Expulsion, which is tasked with deciding to remove Frye-Muller from the senate body or not. Duhamel says the process will be very transparent to the public.

“It’ll be open to the public so people will be able to watch and hear and decide for themselves how egregious or not the accusation is. People will be a part of this process, we’re very transparent in the legislature,” said Duhamel.

The committee will decide on Frye-Mueller potential expulsion next week.

