Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles a fire at Opa Time restaurant early Sunday morning

Firefighters battle early Sunday morning blaze at Opa Time restaurant
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Sioux City Fire and Rescue is battling at fire at the Opa Time restaurant at 2129 Hamilton Boulevard at this hour. The fire started around 6A.M. and fire officials say the roof collapsed and there is significant damage to the structure.

The fire also caused some minor damage to the H&R Block office space but fire fighters prevented any major damage. No injuries were reported and the cause isn’t know at this time. We’ll continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as details become available.

