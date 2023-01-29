Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles a fire at Opa Time restaurant early Sunday morning

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Sioux City Fire and Rescue is battling at fire at the Opa Time restaurant at 2129 Hamilton Boulevard at this hour. The fire started around 6A.M. and fire officials say the roof collapsed and there is significant damage to the structure.

The fire also caused some minor damage to the H&R Block office space but fire fighters prevented any major damage. No injuries were reported and the cause isn’t know at this time. We’ll continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as details become available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.