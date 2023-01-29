Winter Games guests enjoy high-speed action at the Red Bull Ice Scramble

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One of the most exciting and anticipated events of the University of Okoboji Winter games is the Red Bull Ice Scramble: a high speed UTV race on frozen East Lake Okoboji.

”To some people, the thought of going on a frozen lake is pretty crazy,” said Red Bull Athlete and Ice Scramble Racer Andrew Carlson.

Consider myself, ‘some people.’ But the Red Bull Ice Scramble, a high-speed UTV race on frozen Lake Okoboji, is a tradition at the annual University of Okoboji Winter Games.

52 racers registered to compete on the track at 10 AM Saturday, one of which was Red Bull Athlete Andrew Carlson. Although this was only his second year racing on the ice, it’s come as second nature to him.

“I race professionally all summer on dirt, and they’re actually very similar,” said Carlson. “This is actually easier, in the sense that there’s a little more traction, so you can go a little faster, and I think it’s a little more fun even than on dirt.”

Carlson says that in the Ice Scramble, his UTV will reach top speeds of 70-80 mph. Despite it sounding a little scary to be going that fast on ice, he makes sure to stay calm and focused, especially around turns.

“Keep a steady flow going with all the corners, and you kind of feel it when you’re rushing a corner too much or you’re going to make a mistake.”

However, there are some unique difficulties presented with racing on the ice.

“When you’re actually racing with other cars on the ice, it gets a little snow dust and everything’s all white, so it’s a little tougher to see,” said Carlson. “But yeah, it’s just part of the challenge.”

The Ice Scramble is actually more than just a Winter Games event. It’s the kickoff of the Scramble Series, which takes racers on terrains across the country throughout the year.

“It’s kind of a year-long deal, and you can kind of pick the ones you want to go hit and what sounds fun, and you can basically run the same razor, the same UTV at every event,” said Carlson. “That’s the cool part. There’s sand and snow and ice and all kinds of stuff. So, you’re going from Alaska all the way to New Jersey. Out of all of them, one of the craziest things is coming on a frozen lake and racing here in Iowa.”

With the Red Bull Ice Scramble being such an important event here at the University of Okoboji Winter Games, it was only right that I got out on the ice and experienced a scramble for myself. I strapped on my helmet and prepared for a wild ride, and a wild ride I got.

The UTV felt even faster than I had expected, and I felt the force on every turn. The thrill of the ride even made me forget about the cold! I can definitely say it was a unique ride I’ll never forget.

The next stop in the 8-leg Scramble Series is the Red Bull Snow Scramble. That’ll take place on February 18th in Copemish, Michigan.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.