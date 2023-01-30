6-year-old flown to hospital after falling from ski lift

Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski...
Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.(ugurhan/Getty Images Signature)
By Zoe Strothers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 6-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after falling from a ski lift at a ski resort in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.

Police said the child was awake when they responded to the call on the bunny hill but was falling in and out of consciousness.

The child was airlifted to Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage early Sunday morning
Sioux City Fire Rescue battles fire at Opa Time restaurant early Sunday morning
RAGBRAI will be celebrating its 50th year in 2023.
RAGBRAI starting in Sioux City this year
Justin Siegner, left, and Jennifer Kuhl, right.
Northwest Iowa authorities arrest 2 after drug bust
Around 20 heads of cattle were lost after a semi-rollover near O’Neil.
20 heads of cattle killed after semi-rollover near Inman
The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip

Latest News

A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move
Little Buddy disappeared from his home about 40 mils outside of Springfield, Missouri more than...
Family reunited with dog that disappeared more than 5 years ago
A video goes viral on social media shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling Green...
Restaurant patrons say they were disturbed by event with officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid
FILE - In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles...
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
One dead and one injured after rollover accident on I-29 near Tea, South Dakota.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Tea, SD