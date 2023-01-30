Abu Bekr Shrine Temple installs the Illustrious Sir Rich Porter as Potentate

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Abu Bekr Shrine Temple has announced they have conducted their Annual Installation of Officers at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple in downtown Sioux City. For the 2023 year, the Illustrious Sir Rich Porter was installed as Potentate.

Porter is a life-long resident of Sioux City and a graduate of Sioux City East High and Western Iowa Tech. Porter has worked for Sioux City Compressed Steel for over thirty years.

According to a new release, Porter was raised a Master Mason and created a Noble of the Mystic Shrine in 1987, Illustrious Sir Rich had the honor of becoming a Shriner during the year his father, Robert Porter, served as Potentate of Abu Bekr Shrine Temple. Porter has also served as President of the Abu Bekr White Horse Mounted Patrol and, President of the Central States Shrine Horse Patrol Association. Porter is an active member of the Abu Bekr White Horse Mounted Patrol, Provost Marshals, Foot Patrol, Wrecking Crew, and Oriental Band.

Other elected Divan officers for 2023 include; Colin Ross-Chief Rabban, Gary Janssen-Assistant Rabban, Dwight Dirks-High Priest & Prophet, Jeremy Robinson-Oriental Guide, Kent W. Kolbe-Treasurer, and Richard “Dick” Lindblom-Recorder.

Appointed Divan officers include; Patrick Jensen-1st Ceremonial Master, Erik Molstad-2nd Ceremonial Master, Jarrod Knudsen-Director, Randall Groetken-Marshal, Jeff Zook-Captain of the Guard, Phil Hane-Outer Guard, and Mark Schopke-Chaplain.

For more events by the Shriners visit abubekr.com. To learn more about Shriners, visit beashrinernow.com

