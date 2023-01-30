Around Siouxland: ﻿Siouxland Holistic Health Expo

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A focus on practices that help improve the mind, body and spirit. That’s what the Siouxland Holistic Health Expo is all about.

Hosted by Main Street Massage and Wellness Center, the event takes place this year on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’ll be at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront and feature local businesses that offer chiropractic practices, massages, sports medicine and more.

In addition to the vendors, the expo will offer live seminars by holistic practitioners and professionals from across the country.

To learn more about the expo, follow this link.

