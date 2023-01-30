Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Tea, SD

TEA, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities say a Sioux Falls woman died in a crash last week near Tea, South Dakota.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the one-vehicle crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 25. Authorities say a pickup was traveling northbound on Interstate 29, about two miles southeast of Tea, when the driver lost control. The pickup merged into the left lane, entered the median and rolled.

Authorities say the driver, 49-year-old Michelle Nimick, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 52-year-old Irvin Loeffler, Jr. of Sioux Falls, had serious non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Road conditions may have been a factor in the crash. Authorities say neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

