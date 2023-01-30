Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools celebrate Catholic Schools Week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s officially Catholic Schools Week.

Students throughout the Bishop Heelan Catholic School system are taking part in special activities that highlight their faith.

National Catholic Schools Week has been a U.S. tradition since 1974, and staff in the Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools are excited for an important week of celebration.

“Celebrating our children, our teachers, our staff, and really about service. And that’s one of the big things that we are able to get our children to do, involved in the community and doing service to others,” said Patty Considine-McClintock, Director of Annual Giving at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.

Each day of Catholic Schools Week has a different focus, including community, vocations, students, family, and faculty and staff.

Monday, staff kicked off the week at Bishop Heelan High School by recognizing one of its key donors, The Bargain Center. The store is a favorite amongst staff and sells school uniforms for students. To thank The Bargain Center, the school held a special mass and breakfast for Bargain Center volunteers and a fashion show where staff strutted their stuff in outfits bought from the store.

“We’re grateful to the bargain center volunteers,” said Considine-McClintock. “So, us doing this was something we could do for them.”

Over at Mater Dei Immaculate Conception School, students showed their community appreciation with a special gift to first responders.

“We wrote a Valentine’s letter for the people that help us,” said Colleen Cleary, a kindergartner at Mater Dei IC.

“We talked about, like it could be you in the ambulance, it could be you in the accident, that they help everybody,” said Luann Freidel, a kindergarten teacher at Mater Dei IC. “And so, we decided that it was a way to give back to the community by making a thank-you note. And little kid pictures are always well-loved.”

Giving thanks to first responders for all they do every week, not just Catholic Schools Week.

Some other activities this week include a school-wide mass Tuesday morning, a pancake breakfast, and making picture frames and thank-you videos for parents and grandparents.

