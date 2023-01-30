Bitter cold continues into Tuesday morning before some warming arrives

By Ron Demers
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
**Wind Chill Advisory for most of Siouxland Monday night into Tuesday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our stretch of cold weather continued today as highs only got into the single digits above zero for most of us despite a lot of afternoon sunshine.

Lows will be heading back below zero Monday night into Tuesday morning and even though it won’t be very windy, there will be enough of a breeze to send wind chills to as cold as -30 degrees in the area and most of Siouxland will be in a Wind Chill Advisory into Tuesday morning as a result.

The good news is that we’ll have a southwesterly breeze on Tuesday and that will help get us out of this Arctic air mass as highs by Tuesday afternoon will get in the teens to lower 20s across the region.

While Tuesday night will be colder than average, many of us will be able to stay above zero so that will be a step in a warmer direction.

Wednesday will be a couple degrees warmer again with highs for most of us getting into the low 20s under mostly sunny skies.

There are no major changes for later in the workweek either as highs will be staying the upper teens to lower 20s for most of the KTIV viewing area with a decent amounts of sunshine sticking around.

Will the warmer air be following us into the weekend?

I’ll be taking a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

