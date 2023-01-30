Coaches Corner: Briar Cliff’s Brian Ortmeier reflects on first year as Chargers’ head coach, shares more on team’s overall goals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With just six games left in GPAC conference play, the Briar Cliff women’s basketball team is on a mission to make a run in the GPAC Conference tournament and keep pushing on for the NAIA National Tournament.

“Obviously, we want to get into the conference tournament, and, you know, we’re in a great position to do that. From there, we want to put ourselves at a great position seeding wise, so we can hopefully host some home games here at the Newman Flanagan Center,” said Brian Ortmeier, Briar Cliff women’s basketball head coach.

Coach Ortmeier is in his first year as the head coach of the Briar Cliff women’s basketball team, and has already created something special as the Charger women have pieced together a 16-6 overall record, and a 12-4 conference record.

Coach Ortmeier joins KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s Coaches Corner to reflect back on his first year as head coach at Briar Cliff, to share more on some of the off season focuses as the team prepared for the season, and to detail some of the Chargers’ goals as they inch closer to the postseason.

