Coaches Corner: Briar Cliff’s Brian Ortmeier reflects on first year as Chargers’ head coach, shares more on team’s overall goals

By Amber Salas
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With just six games left in GPAC conference play, the Briar Cliff women’s basketball team is on a mission to make a run in the GPAC Conference tournament and keep pushing on for the NAIA National Tournament.

“Obviously, we want to get into the conference tournament, and, you know, we’re in a great position to do that. From there, we want to put ourselves at a great position seeding wise, so we can hopefully host some home games here at the Newman Flanagan Center,” said Brian Ortmeier, Briar Cliff women’s basketball head coach.

Coach Ortmeier is in his first year as the head coach of the Briar Cliff women’s basketball team, and has already created something special as the Charger women have pieced together a 16-6 overall record, and a 12-4 conference record.

Coach Ortmeier joins KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s Coaches Corner to reflect back on his first year as head coach at Briar Cliff, to share more on some of the off season focuses as the team prepared for the season, and to detail some of the Chargers’ goals as they inch closer to the postseason.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAGBRAI will be celebrating its 50th year in 2023.
RAGBRAI starting in Sioux City this year
Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage early Sunday morning
Sioux City Fire and Rescue battles a fire at Opa Time restaurant early Sunday morning
Storm Lake woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash Friday
Winter Weather Alerts
Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories continue for most of Siouxland through the day Saturday
Justin Siegner, left, and Jennifer Kuhl, right.
Northwest Iowa authorities arrest 2 after drug bust

Latest News

The Dordt women come together for one last team break before taking on the Hastings Broncos
Dordt men and women keep adding to the win column picking up the victory at Hastings
The Charger women huddle up before resuming play after a timeout in their home game against...
Charger women fall at home to Dakota Wesleyan
Briar Cliff's Quinn Vesey runs out during player introductions for the Chargers home game...
Briar Cliff men drop a season-high 103 points over Dakota Wesleyan
52 racers registered for this year's Ice Scramble on Lake Okoboji.
Winter Games guests enjoy high-speed action at the Red Bull Ice Scramble