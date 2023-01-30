A cold morning and day ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. This morning, we are starting off in the single digits and even 5 to 10 degrees below zero across much of the region. The wind this morning is out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour, which makes the feels like temperature 15 to 20 degrees below zero, making it a cold start to the work week.

Since we are seeing cold wind chills, we have a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for portions of the region, which won’t expire until 9 a.m. for the central parts of the advisory and 10 a.m. for the northern parts of Siouxland.

Today’s highs will be in the single digits across the region with wind out of the northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour, which will make our wind chills stay between 10 and 20 degrees below zero for Monday. We will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across the region today, which will allow us to see some sunshine in the afternoon hours of our Monday.

Tonight, our lows will fall between 10 and 20 degrees below zero, with wind chills close to 30 degrees below zero in our northern counties of Siouxland. Also, tonight we will see partly cloudy skies across the region.

Tuesday will see temperatures in the single digits and even 5 to 15 degrees below zero in some parts of the region. Then our highs in Siouxland’s southern towns and counties will begin to climb into the mid- to upper-teens and low-20s. Also, we will see partly cloudy skies, so we could see some sunshine across the region. Also, the wind will start to come from the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

The rest of the week doesn’t look too cold, with highs in the upper teens and low 20s, but our overnight lows will stay on the colder side, with lows in the single digits and even some lows going below zero. It’s also a quiet week ahead of us, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and no snow in the forecast.

This weekend we will see more average temperatures for this time of year, and overnight lows will return to more average as well.

