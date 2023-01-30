Earleywine addresses job offer to be new superintendent

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Negotiations continue on contract for the new superintendent of Sioux City’s Community Schools.

Last week, in a 6-to-1 vote, the school board named Dr. Rod Earleywine the finalist for the job and voted to begin working on his contract. On Monday, Earleywine met with the media as the two sides work out a deal for Earlywine to stay on full-time.

Earleywine said he’ll be paid a salary of between $250,000 and $260,000. While the deal is not official, he said the terms of the contract will be worked out in the near future.

Earleywine said he hopes to sign a three-year contract, the maximum allowed under state law.

”Oh, absolutely very transparent. Everything’s been done in the public eye. And transparency is important. Important if we have a closed session or exempt session, those are done meeting Iowa code,” said Earleywine.

Earleywine acknowledged there was turmoil within the district when he was named interim superintendent, last spring. That included clashes between School Board President Dan Greenwell, and then superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

Earleywine said he initially didn’t want the full-time job, going so far as to acknowledge that in his contract. But Earleywine said his time as interim superintendent made him interested in the full-time job.

”I really don’t want to talk about my predecessor. I’m a unique individual, I lead the way I lead. Whether it’s different than then my predecessor or not, I’m really not worried about it,” said Earleywine.

Because the board already approved Earleywine to assume the full-time superintendent role, the move will be official once both sides work out an agreeable contract.

