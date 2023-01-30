Leeds High School exhibit now open at Sioux City Public Museum

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new exhibit showcasing pieces from the now defunct Leeds High School has opened up at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The exhibit showcases photographs, uniforms, yearbooks, letter seaters and other artifacts from the school that was open from 1939 to 1972

A lot of the items were donated by the Leeds High School Reunion Committee. The museum archives manager Tom Munson says the Leeds community is tight knit and he has already heard positive responses from the museum.

“In some ways leads it’s almost like its own little town, it’s always almost kind of had its own history., so they’re very focused and they have their own his Facebook history Facebook page,” Munson said.

The exhibit will be available until June 4th as at that time the museum will rotate in a new exhibit.

