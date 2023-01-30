Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home

Multiple unexplained deaths occurred at a West Greenville, South Carolina, home on Sunday, authorities said.
By Sumner Moorer and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A coroner’s office in South Carolina said there were multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said they responded to the West Greenville on Sunday.

The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

Officials did not identify the people who died or provide a specific number, only saying they were all adults.

The deputy coroner said they did not want to speculate on the cause of death and should know more after autopsies were performed Monday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opa Time restaurant on Hamilton Boulevard suffers significant fire damage early Sunday morning
Sioux City Fire Rescue battles fire at Opa Time restaurant early Sunday morning
RAGBRAI will be celebrating its 50th year in 2023.
RAGBRAI starting in Sioux City this year
Justin Siegner, left, and Jennifer Kuhl, right.
Northwest Iowa authorities arrest 2 after drug bust
Around 20 heads of cattle were lost after a semi-rollover near O’Neil.
20 heads of cattle killed after semi-rollover near Inman
The South Dakota State Capitol at sunrise.
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip

Latest News

FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 25, 2023....
School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security
Abu Bekr Shrine Temple recently conducted its Annual Installation of Officers at the Abu Bekr...
Abu Bekr Shrine Temple installs the Illustrious Sir Rich Porter as Potentate
Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move
For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal