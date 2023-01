SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Beacham spoke with Bruce Brock with Brock Auction about some exciting developments they’ve gone through. If you’d like to learn more about these developments, you can call Brock Auction at (712) 548-4634 or visit their website at brockauction.com

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.