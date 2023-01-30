Siouxland farmer recognized nationally as top young farmer

Taylor Nelson, a farmer in Jackson, Nebraska won a national award for being a top young farmer.
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Farming is often a family business passed down from one generation to the next. And a young Nebraska farmer is getting national attention for his farming right here in Siouxland.

Taylor Nelson, from Jackson, Nebraska, was one of 5 national winners of the 2023 America’s Best Young Farmers and Ranchers Awards given out by DTN/Progressive Farmer Magazine.

Nelson, who is in his early 30′s, checked all the boxes when it came to meeting the criteria for the award, including leaving a lasting impact on his community.

“For 6 years now, I’ve been on the board for the Northeast Nebraska Corn Growers. We’ve done an ag youth festival where we brought hundreds of fifth-grade kids in and given them a hand on agricultural experience,” said Nelson.

From season to season Nelson, like many other farmers, is at the whim of mother nature.

“In the last growing season as an example, 2022 was one of the driest growing seasons on record here locally, and so that posed a ton of challenges,” said Nelson.

Farmers like Nelson know that overcoming obstacles is something that has to be done.

“What does it mean when your family, your community, your state, and nation, and furthermore the world is relying on your ability to persevere and push through the different adverse conditions so that you can provide whatever crop or commodity it is that you’re producing,” said Nelson.

Taking the responsibility to provide for the world is what Nelson plans to do for the next generation.

Nelson said he was honored to win the award, and looks forward to continuing his farming journey.

