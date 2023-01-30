Vehicle crashes into building on Hwy 75 in Sioux City

The damage seen at Pronto Express Cenex on US-75.
The damage seen at Pronto Express Cenex on US-75.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Major damage can be seen at a building on U.S. Highway 75 in Sioux City.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle crashed into the Pronto Express Cenex at 1800 US-75 a little before noon Monday.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a 19-year-old was driving an SUV into the parking lot, slid on the ice and drove right through the glass window. Police say nobody was injured.

The SUV took minimal damage while the damage to Pronto Express is estimated at over $5,000.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information comes in.

